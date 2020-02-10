Bon Jovi debuts music for new tune "Limitless," offers fans the chance to sing the song live with the band

ABC/Lou Rocco

ABC/Lou RoccoBon Jovi has debuted the instrumental track of a brand-new song called "Limitless," but in order for you to hear it, there's a catch. The band has launched a contest asking fans to visit SingBonJovi.com, where they can hear the track while recording a video of them singing along to the music and lyrics without knowing the melody of the tune.

Here's the really cool part: One winner will be chosen, and will get to sing "Limitless" live on stage with Bon Jovi.

In a video promo for the contest, Jon Bon Jovi explains, "Go to SingBonJovi.com…record your video and then tag @BonJovi and post it to your Instagram Stories with the hashtag #SingBonJoviContest for a chance to sing 'Limitless' with me, live."

He adds, "I can't wait to see what you do to our song. Good luck."

"Limitless" will be featured on the band's upcoming studio album, Bon Jovi 2020, which will be released later this year.

As previously reported, the group will be supporting the album with a major U.S. tour in June and July that will feature Bryan Adams as the opening act. You can check out all the confirmed dates for the trek at BonJovi.com.

