Bon Jovi, John Legend Gwen Stefani and Ne-Yo help ring in Christmas season at Rockefeller Center tree lighting

Virginia Sherwood/NBCThe holiday season in New York City officially got underway on Wednesday with NBC's lighting of the iconic Rockefeller Center Christmas tree -- with Bon Jovi, Gwen Stefani, John Legend, Ne-Yo, Idina Menzel and more supplying the music.

Stefani opened the show with the title track from her 2017 holiday collection, You Make It Feel Like Christmas. She also closed out the show with a performance of "I'm Dreaming of a White Christmas."

Legend, Gwen's fellow coach on NBC's The Voice, picked up on the sentiment, crooning "Bring Me Love," off the deluxe version of his 2018 holiday album, A Legendary Christmas. He returned later to sing, "Merry Christmas Baby."

Ne-Yo added a little warmth to the chilly NYC air with his smooth vocals on "This Christmas." A little later, he performed "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree," backed by a chorus.

Menzel also performed a couple of numbers from her new album, A Christmas Season of Love on Wednesday, including "Sleigh Ride" and "I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm," joined on the latter by Pose star, Billy Porter.

Bon Jovi performed his band's new song "Unbroken," which is featured in the Netflix documentary To Be of Service, which highlights veterans living with PTSD and the service dogs that help them. He was joined on stage by service members belonging to all four branches of the military.

All proceeds from "Unbroken" will go to the patriotic service dog foundation, a non-profit organization that provides service dogs to veterans and first responders in need.

The night, which also featured Radio City Music Hall's high-stepping Rockettes dance troupe, among others, concluded with the lighting of Rockefeller Center's 75-foot-tall tree blazing with five miles of multi-colored LEDs.

