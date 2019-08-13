Bon Jovi keyboardist pens new Broadway musical about Princess Diana

Little Fang PhotoWhen he's not onstage with his band, Jon Bon Jovi devotes his time to numerous charity projects, as well as his new wine, Hampton Water. When Bon Jovi keyboardist David Bryan isn't onstage, he writes Tony-winning musicals...and he's just written a new one.

Diana, a musical based on the life of Diana, Princess of Wales, will open on Broadway in the spring of 2020. Bryan co-wrote it with Joe DiPietro; the two also penned Memphis, which won four Tony Awards in 2010, including Best Musical.

Diana will tell the story of the late princess, who is thrust into the spotlight when she marries Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne. The show will follow her struggles with the media, her troubled relationship with Charles, and her difficulty fitting in with the royal family. Along the way, say the producers, Diana "stands up for her family, her country and herself, while managing to capture the hearts of the world."

Performances begin March 2 at Broadway's Longacre Theatre, with opening night set for March 31. Broadway veteran Jeanna de Waal, who starred in Kinky Boots and American Idiot.

Next month, Bon Jovi heads to Brazil for a string of shows, including the Rock in Rio Festival, where they'll share a bill with Dave Matthews Band and Goo Goo Dolls.

