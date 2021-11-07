Bon Jovi – Livin’ On A Prayer

“Livin’ on a Prayer” is Bon Jovi’s second chart-topping single from their album Slippery When Wet (1986). Written by Jon Bon Jovi, Richie Sambora, and Desmond Child, the single, released in late 1986, was well received at both rock and pop radio and its music video was given heavy rotation at MTV, giving the band their first No. 1 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart and their second consecutive No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 hit.

The song has become the band’s signature song, topping fan-voted lists and re-charting around the world decades after its release. The original 45-RPM single release sold 800,000 copies in the United States,and in 2013 was certified Triple Platinum for over 3 million digital downloads. The official music video has over 350 million views on YouTube.