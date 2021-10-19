Bon Jovi Prepping 40th Anniversary Box Set

Believe it or not, Bon Jovi has been around for almost 40 years! And the band is planning to celebrate with a box set.

Frontman Jon Bon Jovi shared in an interview on SiriusXM, “To coincide with what will be our 40th anniversary in 2023, we’re in the midst of archiving anything and everything we have, and much to my surprise, there’s probably 40 or 50 songs that we had no idea existed.”

Describing the amount of material he’s found for the box set, Bon Jovi added, “I had no idea that I was such a hoarder, we have a lot.”

While more details will be revealed later, fans can check out Bon Jovi’s latest album ‘2020’ now!

What is your favorite song from Bon Jovi? What do you hope to see on this upcoming box set?