Bon Jovi releases new song, "Unbroken," a heartfelt anthem inspired by veterans living with PTSD

Island Records

Island RecordsBon Jovi released a new song today called "Unbroken" that was inspired by the thousands of military veterans in the U.S. who are living with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, or PTSD.

An accompanying video also has been released for the dramatic tune, which will be featured in a new documentary titled To Be of Service that focuses on how trained service dogs help veterans with PTSD.

In a video posted on Bon Jovi's official website and YouTube channel, Jon Bon Jovi reveals that the track also will be released on the band's upcoming album, Bon Jovi 2020, which will be released in the spring.

"Unbroken" was written and co-produced by Jon, and he sings it from the perspective of one veteran who has experienced the horrors of armed conflict and is now dealing with PTSD back home in the U.S. The video combines scenes of Jon singing the song in what appears to be a warehouse, with footage of soldiers in battle and veterans playing with and hugging service dogs.

"This song is meant to honor America's veterans and their service," says Bon Jovi, "but I also wanted to take an unflinching look at the reality of their daily lives and struggles."

"Unbroken" is available now as a digital single and via streaming services. The band and its label, Island Records, will donate all net proceeds from downloads of the track to the Patriotic Service Dog Foundation.

To Be of Service premieres Friday night in New York City, and also will be screened in Los Angeles starting on Friday, November 8. The film will then premiere on Netflix on Veterans Day, November 11. For more information about the documentary and to watch a trailer, visit ToBeofServiceFilm.com.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.