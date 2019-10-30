Bon Jovi releasing new song, “Unbroken,” on Friday

ABC/Ida Mae Astute

ABC/Ida Mae AstuteBon Jovi is back.

The New Jersey rockers are releasing a new song at midnight on Friday. It’s called “Unbroken,” and according to a post on the band’s Twitter, it was written for the documentary To Be Of Service, which is about military veterans and their service dogs.

All proceeds from downloads of the song will go the Patriotic Service Dog Foundation. No word on whether the adorable Belgian Malinois that helped take down ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi will be getting a bonus for being a very good boy.

This is the first new music from Jon Bon Jovi and the guys since a pair of tracks that came out in 2018: “When We Were Us” and “Walls.” Their last album, This House Is Not for Sale, came out in 2016.

While on his fan cruise over the summer, Jon told fans that the new Bon Jovi album would be called 2020. Last month, he told Extra that the project was “a real statement record…it’s not political but it’s very socially conscious…just awareness of so many things going on in the world right now.”

