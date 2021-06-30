Bon Jovi scores their first billion-view video — but not for the song you think

Frederic REGLAIN/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Bon Jovi has finally joined YouTube’s Billion Views Club: One of the band’s videos has officially racked up a billion views on the streaming platform. But it’s not for the song you might think.

While you’d figure that either “You Give Love a Bad Name” or “Wanted Dead or Alive” — arguably the group’s two signature tunes — would have hit the billion mark long ago, they actually haven’t. Instead, it’s the video for their 2000 hit “It’s My Life” that has hit the milestone.

By comparison, “You Give Love a Bad Name” has just under 300 million views, while “Wanted Dead or Alive” has a paltry 151 million views.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.