Bon Jovi Share Documentary Trailer

The trailer for the Bon Jovi documentary “Thank You, Goodnight” is now out.

The flick is set to stream on Disney+ on April 26th and is the first-ever official documentary to be sanctioned by the band.

The four-part series will cover their rise, the fallouts, and the band’s uncertain future following Jon Bon Jovi’s vocal cord surgery.

he singer recently cast doubt, admitting, “If I can’t be great, I’m out. And I think that the documentary that we’re about to put out addresses all of that.”

What band REALLY needs a documentary?