The trailer for the Bon Jovi documentary “Thank You, Goodnight” is now out.
The flick is set to stream on Disney+ on April 26th and is the first-ever official documentary to be sanctioned by the band.
The four-part series will cover their rise, the fallouts, and the band’s uncertain future following Jon Bon Jovi’s vocal cord surgery.
he singer recently cast doubt, admitting, “If I can’t be great, I’m out. And I think that the documentary that we’re about to put out addresses all of that.”
What band REALLY needs a documentary?
Beth
By Beth |
Bon Jovi Share Documentary Trailer
The trailer for the Bon Jovi documentary “Thank You, Goodnight” is now out.