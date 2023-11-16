Bon Jovi to Release Original Christmas Song

Christmas comes early for Bon Jovi fans!

The band has shared that they will release an original Christmas song on November 17!

“We’ve got an early Christmas present for you!,” the band recently shared on social media. “Our new original holiday song, ‘Christmas Isn’t Christmas,’ is out this Friday.”

This will be the band’s first new release since their album “2020.”

What do you want to hear from the band in this new song? What is your favorite Christmas song? What are you hoping to hear from Bon Jovi in the next year?