Bon Jovi Unveils New Track Saluting Veterans And Service Animals

As the clock struck midnight on Friday, Bon Jovi unveiled a new track, which salutes military veterans and their service animals. Penned for the Josh Aronson documentary, To Be of Service, “Unbroken” is taken from the perspective of a young soldier in prayer. The film, which will be screened in select nationwide theaters this month, follows vets who returned from war suffering from PTSD, focusing on the positive impact that service animals have brought to their lives. In a Twitter post, the band says that all proceeds from the single will go to the Patriotic Service Dog Foundation, a charity that pairs the pets with the vets. Which other bands have been big supporters of military veterans?