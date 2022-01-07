Bon Jovi unveils tour plans for this year

Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images

Bon Jovi will be there for its fans later this year. The rockers unveiled plans for a 15-stop tour that will span across the U.S. starting in the spring.

Called the Bon Jovi 2022 Tour, the band will hit up arenas in the country’s biggest cities, starting April 1 in Omaha, Nebraska, at the CHI Health Center. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers’ tour wraps April 30 in Nashville, Tennessee, at the Bridgestone Arena.

The tour will support Bon Jovi’s ﻿2020 ﻿album, and frontman ﻿Jon Bon Jovi﻿ cannot wait to hit the road again to see his fans. “We have all missed touring and we know that nothing can replace the energy of a live show for the fans or the band,” he said in a statement.

Tickets for the 15-stop tour go on sale starting Friday, January 14, at 10 a.m. ET on Bon Jovi’s official webpage. Fans will be able to cut the line if they are a member of the JBJ Experience, and can access the pre-sale a few days earlier, on Tuesday, January 11, at 10 a.m. ET.

