Bon Jovi’s David Bryan gives impromptu performance at New York hot spot

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Bon Jovi fans are used to seeing David Bryan behind the keyboards, but usually it’s in front of thousands of screaming fans. Well, some lucky folks in New York got to experience him tickling the ivories in a very different setting.

The New York Post reports that Bryan gave a spontaneous performance Friday at the Manhattan hot spot Silver Lining inside the Moxy Lower East Side hotel, treating the crowd to his take on the classic “Great Balls of Fire.”

A source described the performance as an “unforgettable evening,” noting the 61-year-old keyboardist “left the crowd cheering.”

As for when we’ll see Bryan back onstage with Bon Jovi, that’s anybody’s guess. So far the band has no tour dates planned for this year.

