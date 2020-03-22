Bon Jovi's David Bryan tests positive for COVID-19: "Please don't be afraid!"

Mauricio Santana/Getty Images

Bon Jovi keyboardist David Bryan has tested positive for COVID-19, but he's urging fans not to worry.

Saturday night on Instagram, he wrote, "I just got my results back today and tested positive for corona virus. I’ve been sick for a week and feeling better each day. Please don’t be afraid!!! It’s the flu not the plague."

"I’ve have been quarantined for a week and will for another week," he adds. "And when I feel better I’ll get tested again to make sure I’m free of this nasty virus. Please help out each other. This will be over soon... with the help of every American!!"

Bryan, who's also a Tony-winning composer, recently saw his latest musical, Diana, begin previews on Broadway. Of course, it's now been shut down, along with every other production on New York's Great White Way.

In the comments of Bryan's post, his bandmate, Jon Bon Jovi wrote, "Feel good, my brother."

Also on Saturday night, Jon posted a video message supporting fans in Chicago who were planning on holding a "Livin' on a Prayer" singalong from their windows.

"I'm just warming up getting ready to sing along with you," he said while playing the song's opening riff on an acoustic guitar.

"In these trying times, I am with you with all of my heart and my soul...Sing it out, baby. We're all going to come through this together."

The new Bon Jovi album Limitless is due May 15. Their tour is supposed to start in June but it's not clear if it will at this point.

