Bon Jovi’s David Bryan turns 60 today; receives Razzie nomination for ‘Diana the Musical’ film

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Bon Jovi keyboardist David Bryan celebrates his 60th birthday today.

Born David Rashbaum, Bryan is a co-founding member of Bon Jovi and also has co-written several of the New Jersey band’s songs, including “In My Arms,” a top-30 hit in 1993.

David was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the band in 2018.

Outside of Bon Jovi, Bryan has forged a successful career as a composer for musical theater productions. Most notably, he wrote the music for Memphis, a Broadway musical that won four Tony Awards for the 2010 season, including Best Musical and Best Original Score.

Bryan also co-wrote the music for the new Broadway production Diana the Musical, based on the life of the late Princess Diana. Unfortunately, the filmed version of the musical, which debuted on Netflix in October 2021, just earned the dubious distinction of receiving the most nominations for the 2022 Razzie Awards, “honoring” the worst in cinema.

Among the film’s nine nods is Worst Screenplay, with Bryan listed as a nominee alongside the film’s script writer and co-composer, Joe DiPietro, who also was David’s Memphis collaborator.

Back to David’s birthday, his longtime band mate Jon Bon Jovi tweeted a message to him in honor of the milestone, which reads, “Sweet 16 or sweet 60? We’re still doing it my friend!” The post also features a vintage photo that includes Jon and David that was taken when they were teenagers, and a pic of the current Bon Jovi lineup.

