Bon Jovi's on kitchen duty, thanks to COVID-19

Those wise words are what Jon Bon Jovi has posted on Instagram as a reminder that if you've been sidelined from work -- like pretty much every musician is right now -- you can keep busy while helping others.

John used that phrase to caption a photo of himself scrubbing a steam table pan in the kitchen of JBJ Soul Kitchen, his community restaurant in Red Bank, NJ. The eatery allows low-income families to eat out without paying high prices: diners can volunteer in the kitchen to pay for their meal, or benefit from other customers' donations.

Currently, the restaurant is open for take-out to "our in-need community only," according to its website.

"Due to food demand, the menu will be limited," says the website. "If you or your family are struggling for food, we are a resource for you."

The new Bon Jovi album Limitless is due May 15. The group's tour is supposed to start on June 10, though it's unclear if it will proceed.

