Bon Jovi's wine does well in "Celebrity Rosé Deathmatch," but can't beat Brangelina

Ever since Jon Bon Jovi and his son, Jesse Bongiovi, launched their line of rosé wine, Hampton Water, the pink drink has been universally praised by wine critics. But in a recent runoff of celebrity rosés, it came up a bit short…behind Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

This week, award-winning wine expert and author Mark Oldman hosted what he referred to as a “Celebrity Rosé Deathmatch,” to determine which star’s beverage was the best. The event took place virtually, with more than 470 households joining Oldman via Zoom to taste a lineup of seven wines by Bon Jovi, Pitt and Jolie, Sarah Jessica Parker, Francis Ford Coppola, Mary J. Blige, John Legend and Post Malone.

After the tasting, all the households — who’d purchased the wines in advance in order to taste them along with Oldman — voted via Zoom. Bon Jovi’s Hampton Water 2019 and Legend’s LVE Cotes de Provence Rosé 2018 tied for second place, with 20% of the vote each.

In first place was Miraval Rosé 2019, which Brad and Angelina are still involved with, despite the fact that they’re now divorced. The wine is grown at Château Miraval in France, where the two got married in 2014; they later purchased the property.

Tied for third place was Post Malone’s new wine, Maison No. 9, and Coppola’s Sofia Rosé 2019, each with 16% of the vote. Parker’s wine Invivo X Rosé 2019 came in last.

However, Oldman allows that “all of these rosés had charm and refreshment value, even the ones ranked lower.”

On August 18, Oldman will host a “Celebrity White Wine Showdown,” which will put Sting‘s white wine up against similar beverages by Cameron Diaz, Dave Matthews and Lisa Vanderpump.

By Andrea Dresdale

