‘Bond 25’ Has a Director and a Premiere Date

Bond 25 will be released on February 14th, 2020 and the film will be directed by Cary Fukunaga.
The 41-year-old director has a couple of notable movies under his belt with Jane Eyre and Beasts of No Nation.
Bond 25 is expected to be the final movie for Daniel Craig in the iconic role of James Bond. Danny Boyle had originally been tabbed to direct the film but pulled out of the film over “creative differences.”
Rumors had it that Boyle left because of plans to kill off Bond. Could that actually happen? Will this be the end of the Bond franchise?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Get A Clue! For Halloween Horror Nights Tickets, That Is! As Selfie Cameras Rise, So Must Selfie Etiquette The Five Most Fun Cities in the US What Should Fans Expect From Kelly Clarkson’s Daytime Talk Show Maroon 5 to Headline Super Bowl LIII? A Beer College Degree?! Your Parents Will Be So Proud!
Comments