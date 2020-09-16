Bonnaroo's Virtual Roo-ality online event to feature Tears for Fears, Nile Rodgers, James Brown & more

Courtesy of Bonnaroo

Bonnaroo has announced the details of Virtual Roo-ality, an online streaming event taking place in lieu of the usual in-person festival, which was canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The three-night broadcast, kicking off September 24, will feature footage of archival sets from past Bonnaroo events, including Tears for Fears in 2015, Nile Rodgers & Chic in 2018 and the late Godfather of Soul, James Brown, in 2003.

Additionally, the stream will feature new appearances by dozens of other artists, among them Bruce Hornsby and ex-Talking Heads member Jerry Harrison. Harrison will appear with one-time Talking Heads touring guitarist Adrian Belew and eclectic Brooklyn, New York-based group Turkuaz. Harrison, Belew and Turkuaz had been scheduled to play Bonnaroo this year showcasing a set celebrating the 40th anniversary of Talking Heads’ Remain in Light album.

You’ll be able to watch all of Virtual Roo-ality for free via Bonnaroo’s YouTube page. A full schedule will be announced shortly.

By Josh Johnson and Matt Friedlander

