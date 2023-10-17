Bonnie Raitt makes surprise appearance at Austin benefit concert

Mickey Bernal/Getty Images

Bonnie Raitt made a surprise appearance at a special concert at Antone’s in Austin, Texas, Monday, October 16.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer took the stage at a concert benefiting bassist Sarah Brown, who’s been a member of the venue’s house band for the past 40 years. The show also featured performances by Jimmie Vaughan, Larry Fulcher and others.

The concert aimed to raise awareness of the Living Liver Donor program in an effort to help Brown, a friend of Raitt’s for almost 50 years, find a liver donor match. It also raised money to help cover Sarah’s pre- and post-transplant expenses. Additionally, a portion of the money will be donated to University Health Transplant Institute.

More information on how to help Sarah can be found at caringbridge.org.

