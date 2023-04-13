Bonnie Raitt, Michael McDonald & more featured on new Ivan Neville single “Hey All Together

Mascot Label Group / The Funk Garage

Bonnie Raitt and Michael McDonald are among the special guests featured on “Hey All Together,” a new single from artist Ivan Neville.

The tune, which also features Trombone Shorty, Aaron Neville and The Revivalists’ David Shaw, is the latest single off Ivan’s first solo album in nearly two decades, Touch My Soul, which drops April 21.

“I wanted familiar voices to bring back a feeling of community,” Ivan explains of the track. “I figured, if everyone said hello to a stranger, spontaneously but within reason, it might make the world a better place. It certainly can’t hurt.”

Touch My Soul is available for preorder now.

