Bonnie Raitt shares health update: “I’m feeling better every day”

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Bonnie Raitt is giving fans a health update. In late April, the singer announced she had to postpone some May shows in order to deal with a “medical situation that requires surgery,” and it sounds like it all went well.

“I want to thank you all for your beautiful, caring wishes for my speedy recovery,” Bonnie shared on social media. “Everything went really well. My healing is on track and I’m feeling better every day.”

As for her touring, she writes, “The band and I can’t wait to get back to playing in a few weeks. I’m so sorry we had to postpone our shows and apologize to those of you who won’t be able to join us for the rescheduled dates. I so appreciate your support and hope you can come see us another time.”

Bonnie was forced to postpone four shows due to her surgery. Her next concert is scheduled for June 1 in Dublin, Ireland. A complete list of dates can be found at bonnieraitt.com.

