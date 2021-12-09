Bonnie Raitt to be honored with Lifetime Achievement Award at the Grammys

Credit: Marina Chavez

Bonnie Raitt will be starting the new year with an impressive new honor the night before the upcoming Grammy Awards. The Recording Academy announced Thursday that she’ll receive its Lifetime Achievement Award.

The award celebrates those who “made outstanding contributions of artistic significance to the field of recording,” per the press release.

“Wow what a surprise, I’m speechless,” 10-time Grammy-winner Raitt says in a statement, reacting to the announcement. “Thank you so much to all those at The Recording Academy for selecting me to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award!”

Bonnie will pick up her trophy at the Special Merit Awards and 64th Annual Grammy Nominees Reception event on January 30, 2022. Also at the event, which was postponed a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, honorees that were previously announced in December 2020 also will be recognized.

They include Talking Heads, rap duo Salt-N-Pepa, hip-hop pioneers Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five, late Tejano star Selena, opera singer Marilyn Horne, and late jazz legend Lionel Hampton.

Meanwhile, Raitt also heads into the new year with plans to release a brand-new album, her 21st overall. Titled Just Like That…, it’s due out in April, and will be available for pre-order starting on January 28 at her official website.

Bonnie tells the Recording Academy of her upcoming work, “I’m really aware of how lucky we were to be able to safely come together and record this album last summer… After this particularly tough time, we can’t wait to get back on the road to do what we love and have some great new songs to play.”

The 64th annual Grammy Awards air January 31 starting at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.