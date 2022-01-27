Bonnie Raitt to receive prestigious honor at Billboard’s 2022 Women in Music Awards

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Bonnie Raitt is among a variety of female artists who will be honored at Billboard‘s 2022 Women in Music Awards, which takes place March 2 at the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer will be presented with the Icon Award at the event, which will be hosted by Ciara. For the first time ever, tickets to the Women in Music Awards ceremony will be made available to the public; they go on sale in February.

Other honorees include country star and one-time American Idol finalist Gabby Barrett, singer/songwriter Phoebe Bridgers, pop star Doja Cat, rapper Saweetie and R&B singer Summer Walker. All the honorees will perform at the ceremony.

Other award winners, including the 2022 Woman of the Year, will be announced soon. If you can’t make it to L.A., you’ll be able to watch it streaming live, with more details to come.

Starting in March, Raitt will hit the road for a lengthy U.S. headlining trek dubbed the Just Like That… tour. Guest artists that will support Bonnie on various parts of the trek include NRBQ, Lucinda Williams and Mavis Staples. Visit BonnieRaitt.com for a full list of dates.

