Bonnie Tyler, Stella McCartney chosen for prestigious honors by Queen Elizabeth II

Aldara Zarraoa/Redferns

Bonnie Tyler and Stella McCartney are among the people who have been acknowledged in the 2022 edition of Queen Elizabeth II‘s annual Birthday Honours list, which recognizes “outstanding achievements” and service of people across the U.K.

Tyler, who is from Wales and whose birth name is Gaynor Hopkins, is also is known by her married name, Gaynor Sullivan. She was awarded a Member of the Order of the British Empire honor, or an MBE, for her services to music.

“I am truly honoured to be awarded an MBE and especially so in Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year, which makes this even more special,” Bonnie wrote in a message posted on her official website. “This honour just goes to show that anyone from any background can become a success, and be recognised by our wonderful country, if they put their minds and efforts into what they do.”

She added, “I hope that my honour may in some small way motivate others to give their best … I’m just a girl from a small town in Wales who just loves to sing, so to be recognised for that in this way is very significant to me and my family and friends.”

The “Total Eclipse of the Heart” singer will help celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee, marking her 70-year reign, at a special concert this Saturday at Cardiff Castle in Cardiff, Wales.

Paul McCartney‘s daughter Stella, a successful fashion designer who also is known for promoting vegetarianism, was honored with a Commander of the Order of the British Empire award, or CBE. The CBE is a higher honor than an MBE, ranked just below a knighthood. Stella’s famous dad was knighted in 1997.

Check out the queen’s full 2022 Birthday Honours list online.

