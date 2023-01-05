Bono adds more dates to New York ‘Stories of Surrender’ residency

Penguin Random House

Bono is spending a little more time in New York this spring. As previously reported, the U2 frontman recently announced a New York residency of his Stories of Surrender book tour, and now he’s added even more dates.

Described as “an evening of words, music and some mischief,” the residency kicks off April 16 at the Beacon Theater. He initially announced eight shows, but now Bono’s added three more: May 4, 7 and 8.

The shows have Bono recounting stories from his recently released memoir, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story, and also performing stripped down versions of U2 songs. He’ll be backed by Gemma Doherty on harp, keyboard and vocals, and Kate Ellis on cello, keyboard and vocals, with Jacknife Lee serving as musical director.

Tickets for the new dates go on sale January 9 at 10 a.m. ET.

