Bono clarifies comment about not liking his own voice, talks Oscars: “We want to win!”

Last week, U2‘s Bono made headlines by saying on a podcast that he feels “embarrassed” and “cringe” at the sound of his voice on the radio. But now he’s clarified that it’s not that he doesn’t like his voice — he just doesn’t like how it sounds on the band’s early records.

Speaking to Variety, Bono explains, “I’m used to those songs live. I love the recordings, as far as [the band] is concerned. But when I hear my voice, I just hear the fragility of it.”

He continues, “Live, when it happens, the songs are singing you. It’s the most incredible, miraculous thing. And something like ‘Pride (In the Name of Love),’ which I find particularly excruciating when I hear it [on record]…I sing that on stage and I sing it for everybody. Something is going on there that I have very little to do with.”

However, guitarist Edge disagrees, telling Variety, “I love Bono’s singing on those early records. The vulnerability is part of it.”

Bono and Edge also discuss the fact that they’re shortlisted for an Oscar nomination for “Your Song Saved My Life,” which they wrote for the animated film Sing 2. Their competition includes tracks by Billie Eilish, Van Morrison and Beyonce, which Edge says are “maybe the best array of original songs in the last five years.”

“Whoever wins I think will be a worthy winner — and I hope it’s us. But it’s going to be hard to even get nominated, I think,” notes the guitarist. But Bono insists, “We want to win! We don’t want to come in second. All those people who appreciate songwriting, and the truth behind it, the truth behind the tale, I hope they’re gonna show up for us.”

Oscar nominations will be announced February 8.

