U-2 front man, Bono, has assembled an all-star cast for a new animated series called “Pandemica”. The point is to raise awareness of the importance of COVID vaccines. In addition to Bono, the cast includes Connie Britton, Nick Kroll, Wanda Sykes, Danai Gurira from “The Walking Dead”, Michael Sheen, Penelope Cruz, David Oyelowo, and Kumail Nanjiani.