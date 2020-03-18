Bono Releases New Song Dedicated To Coronavirus Caregivers

Chances are some great music will be coming soon as bands hunker down in isolation during the pandemic. With St Patrick’s Day celebrations on hold in Ireland, Bono got to work on a new tune he calls “Let Your Love Be Known,” sharing a video of him performing it to U2’s Facebook page. “For the Italians who inspired it… for the Irish… for anyone who this St. Patrick’s Day is in a tight spot and still singing. For the doctors, nurses, carers on the front line, it’s you we’re singing to,” read the caption on Tuesday’s post. What do you think will be the lasting impact of the coronavirus on the music industry?