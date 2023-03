Besides announcing a Las Vegas residency, an album of re-recordings, and a Disney+ special, there’s also the urge to cover ABBA.

Bono and The Edge appeared on BBC’s Radio 2 Piano Room to cover ABBA’s 1975 song “SOS.”

Check out the duo playing the slowed-down version of the song on YouTube now.

