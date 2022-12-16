Bono & The Edge take part in St. Patrick’s Day special for David Letterman

ABC/Paula Lobo

U2’s Bono and The Edge played an Irish pub this week: Ireland’s Daily World reports they took part in a St. Patrick’s Day special David Letterman was filming in Dublin Thursday.

The rockers were spotted entering the Westbury hotel through the back and were brought to the nearby McDaids pub for a jam session that also included Irish musicians Glen Hansard, Imelda May and Brian Kennedy. Letterman’s crew also reportedly filmed the U2 rockers performing for select guests at the Ambassador Theater Wednesday.

The paper reports the pub was closed down for production and that Letterman had been spotted in Dublin all week filming the Irish-themed show. While the paper didn’t say the filming was for Letterman’s Netflix series, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, it did say it was expected to run on St. Patrick’s Day on “an American based streaming service.”

