Bono’s illustration of Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy featured on June cover of ‘The Atlantic’

ABC/Adam Taylor

Bono has many talents, and he’s showing off his drawing skills on the cover of the June issue of The Atlantic.

The U2 frontman has contributed a portrait of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the cover, which features a quote from the president: “The choice is between freedom and fear.”

This isn’t the first time Bono has shown his support for Ukraine. He and the Edge visited the city of Kyiv in May 2022 and performed with the Ukrainian band Antytila in a subway station. Then in February, Bono and the Edge joined them again, this time at their show in London. They also performed at the Stand Up For Ukraine livestream, which took place in April 2022.

Bono has been spending the past couple weeks in New York, where he’s been headlining his Stories of Surrender residency at the Beacon Theatre. He wraps the eight-show run on Wednesday, May 3.

