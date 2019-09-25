"Bonsoir, Paris!": Get a glimpse of Taylor Swift's exclusive City of Lover Concert in Paris

Walt Disney Television/Paula Lobo

Walt Disney Television/Paula LoboDidn’t make it to Taylor Swift’s super-exclusive The City of Lover Concert in Paris earlier this month? Lenovo, the company that presented the concert, is offering a glimpse into what the night was like.

In a video clip posted to the tech company’s Twitter page, we see fans entering the Olympia Theater and writing messages to Taylor on one of Lenovo’s tablets. The messages then get shown on stage’s big screen.

Taylor takes the stage and tells the cheering crowd in French, “Bonsoir, Paris! Enchanté!" – which means, “Good evening, Paris! Nice to meet you!”

It’s unclear if a full video of the concert will be released, but if you want to see Taylor perform songs from Lover live, you’ll have a handful of chances next year. Last week, Taylor announced Lover Fest West and Lover Fest East. She’ll play two dates at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA on July 31 and August 1 and two dates at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium on July 25 and 26.

Meanwhile music manager Scooter Braun -- who purchased Taylor's former record label, and her masters, in June -- is speaking out. During an interview for the Wide Open podcast, Scooter said the purchase was not made with “malicious intent.”

“I try to do things aboveboard. I try to do the right thing,” he said, “Not everyone’s gonna be happy with everything that you do, and I think in the long-term -- I’ve learned this over time -- the truth always comes out, and I’m confident in that.”

Taylor has already said that she’ll be rerecording her entire back catalog of songs, in hopes that her fans will buy the new versions of the songs, and not the originals, which would enrich Braun. She said in June that Braun's purchase of her masters was her "worst-case scenario."

