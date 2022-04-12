Book about the history of The Beatles’ Apple Records label available to pre-order now

Courtesy of Nigel Pearce

A new photo book celebrating the history of The Beatles‘ Apple Records label is available for pre-order now.

The book, titled Inside No 3: A History on the Products and Memorabilia from Apple Records 1968-73, features images of albums and singles released on the label, as well as promo photos of the artists who recorded for Apple, and pics of posters, t-shirts, stationary, correspondence and much more.

In addition to many Beatles-related photos, Inside No 3 features pics of albums, singles and/or promotional materials from George Harrison, Plastic Ono Band, Yoko Ono, Badfinger, James Taylor, Billy Preston, Ravi Shankar, Mary Hopkin, Ronnie Spector, Delaney & Bonnie, Phil Spector and many others.

The book was written by Nigel Pearce and focuses on the collection of Apple Records memorabilia he has amassed over the years.

The title Inside No 3 refers to the address of Apple Records headquarters, located at No 3 Savile Row in London. Four different versions of the book will be available, including a special collector’s edition limited to only 100 copies that features a signed and numbered hardback copy packaged with replica memorabilia.

The other versions are signed and unsigned hardback copies, and an unsigned softcover edition.

“When you open this beautiful book, you will enter a world that millions of people never knew existed. It’s a world of colour, innovation, revolution, coupled with a completely fresh and different mode of marketing from Apple Records, the label owned by The Beatles,” Pearce writes. “No 3 Savile Row is where it all happened in a way beyond belief operation that still inspires artists from all walks and ages of music and life.”

You can pre-order the book now at InsideandOutsideNo3.com and GonzoMultimedia.co.uk.

