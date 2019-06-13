“Book Club 2” Is In The Works!

I literally just saw this movie for the first time over the weekend! I LOVED it! As you know, Diane Keaton is one of my favorite actresses of ALL time, so I will see any movie with her in it! And Jane Fonda…..hilarious! She kind of plays her “Grace” character in this movie.

What did co-star Mary Steenberger say? “I love them, and I guess we’re doing Book Club 2 because the film was incredibly successful,” Steenburgen, 66, told Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM Radio channel Radio Andy. The film grossed over $91 million worldwide after opening in 2018.

What book do you think they’ll read this time?!!? HA! Read more here!