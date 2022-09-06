Book in Black: AC/DC singer Brian Johnson’s memoir due out next month

Dey Street Books

AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson‘s autobiography, The Lives of Brian: AC/DC, Me, and the Making of Back in Black, which originally was scheduled to be published in October 2021, will finally be released October 25.

In the memoir, Johnson shares the story of his journey from growing up in a working-class town in northern England to singing for one of the world’s biggest rock bands.

Back when The Lives of Brian was first announced last year, Johnson posted a video trailer for the memoir on his official YouTube channel, along with a note that reads, “I’ve had some long nights and some great nights, bad days and a lot of good ones. I’ve gone from choirboy to rock ‘n’ roll singer, and now I’ve gone and written a bloody book about it.”

According to a description at HarperCollins.com, The Lives of Brian will follow Johnson’s life from his formative years in Newcastle Upon Tyne, England, to his experiences fronting the local glam-rock band Geordie, to being hired by AC/DC in 1980 to replace their late singer Bon Scott.

The memoir also will feature Johnson’s stories about the making of his first album with AC/DC, the landmark Back in Black and his adventures of touring behind what’s become one of the best-selling rock records of all time.

The Lives of Brian can be preordered now at HarperCollins.com and will be available as a hardcover, an e-book and an audio book.

Johnson, who’s also a well-known car-racing enthusiast, previously wrote a book about his passion for fast cars, called Rockers and Rollers: A Full-Throttle Memoir, which was published in 2009.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

