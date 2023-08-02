Book of Dreams: Bruce Springsteen’s life is now a ‘Little Golden Book’ biography

Penguin Random House

If you want to get a head start on convincing your young kids — or grandkids — that Bruce Springsteen is cool, then Random House books has your back.

September 5 will see the release of Bruce Springsteen: A Little Golden Book Biography. Written for kids ages 4 to 8, it’s described as “an inspiring read-aloud for young children, as well as their parents and grandparents who are fans of The Boss.” A similar book on The Beatles is coming November 7.

American Songwriter has an excerpt of the book, written by author Laurel Snyder: “When he wasn’t performing, Bruce wrote songs about the people and places he knew. He wrote about his family and his town, about the hard work people did, and also about the things they dreamed of doing. Bruce wrote about faraway places he’d never been to, and the highways he hoped would take him there.”

The book is just one in a series of Little Golden Book Biographies about music stars like Dolly Parton and Taylor Swift, politicians like Joe Biden and Barack Obama, actors like Dwyane Johnson and Betty White, and even historical figures like Harriet Tubman and Abraham Lincoln.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.