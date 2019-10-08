Booze Pods? I Don’t Get It.

Why should the kids have all the fun with popping packets of liquid in their mouths? But in this case, at least it’s not detergent.

Glenlivet has just unveiled a new way to enjoy their Scotch whisky, packaging the spirit into dissolvable capsules made from seaweed.

Some detractors are calling these “Alcoholic Tide Pods,” noting that a fine drink should be enjoyed in a proper fashion. Meanwhile, disability activists are applauding the move.

In case you’re concerned about the Whisky Pod challenge becoming a thing, the Capsule Collection will only be available this week at one London bar, said the distillery.

What’s the most unusual way you’ve enjoyed an adult beverage?