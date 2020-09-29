‘Borat 2’ Is a Go

Sasha Baron Cohen is at it again and I’m not sure Vice President Mike Pence will be too happy about it. The actor is coming back as Borat in a new film with a rather lengthy title. In a filing at the Writers Guild of America, the title for the second Borat film is to be Borat: Gift of Pornographic Monkey to Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence to Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan. The title filing has been deleted, but before it was deleted it was learned that several writers were involved and details are sketchy on the plot since so many people know the character making Cohen use many different disguises. Are you a Borat fan? What do you think of the film title?