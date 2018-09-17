Border Patrol agent accused of killing four women & attempted kidnap

Sunday, a US Customs and Border Protection agent was arrested in Webb County, Texas, on suspicion of being involved in the deaths of four women, officials say.

Additionally, the man allegedly tried to abduct a fifth woman, who escaped.

Juan David Ortiz, 35, is being held on four counts of murder along with charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful restraint on a bond of $2.5 million, according to Webb County jail records.

Ortiz was arrested Saturday after attempting to evade authorities who consider him “to be a serial killer,” says Webb County District Attorney Isidro Alaniz.

All of the victims were women who died from a fatal gunshot wound to the head and left on the side of the road, according to reports.

Police discovered the first victim on September 4th prompting an investigation.

Friday, Ortiz reportedly picked up a woman named Erika Pena who later told police she struggled with the armed suspect inside his vehicle, but that she was able to flee.

Following the alleged incident, Pena made it to a gas station where she found a state trooper whom she asked for help, according to the affidavit.

Ortiz told investigators that after Pena ran off, he picked up his last two victims, whose identities have not been released at this time.

Police have identified two deceased victims as 29-year-old Melissa Ramirez, a mother of two and 42-year-old Claudine Anne Luera, a mother of five.

No other information is available at this time.

