Bored? Try This! Let Netflix Predict Your Future!

Can Netflix predict what the future holds for you? Some TikTok users believe so.

Called the Psychic TV challenge, it gets a bit complicated but try to follow along.

You think up a number between 1 and 10 then hit Netflix’s search bar to enter the initial of your first name. Scrolling through to that number’s result, you then think up a second digit between 1 and 12 for the season of that show. Pick a number that brings you to an episode. Once started, think up one last number in between the number of minutes in that episode and jump ahead.

According to the dialogue spoken in that scene or what is taking place on the screen, that will be your fortune.

