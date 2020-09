The victim of an abusive father and an indifferent mother, Chris Parker (Linda Blair) runs away from home repeatedly until her parents give up on her. After her latest attempt at escape, she becomes a ward of the court and is sent to live in a group home for girls. Life there, however, is not much more agreeable than it is at home. When Chris excels in her schoolwork, the other girls avenge themselves by raping her in the shower, and things only get worse from there.

Source: Google