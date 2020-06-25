Born On This Day: George Michael! 6/25/63-12/25/16

Happy Birthday to George Michael who was born on June 25th and left us too soon in 2016 on Christmas Day. The talented singer, songwriter, producer, and philanthropist was one-half of the British pop group Wham!

The duo’s debut album sold over 28 million copies between 1982 and 1986. Their songs “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” and “Last Christmas” were international hits.

Michael then went solo with his album Faith which sold over 20 million copies worldwide and the title track topped the Billboard 200 chart for 12 weeks.

“Faith” along with “Father Figure”, “One More Try”, and “Monkey” all went number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and was the album of the year for the 31st Grammys. His final album Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1 was released in 1990 and featured the number one Billboard hit “Praying For Time” and the Elton John duet “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me.” George Michael died at the age of 53 from heart and liver problems.

What is your favorite George Michael song?