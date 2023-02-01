Born to Tour: Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band to kick off tour

Danny Clinch

The day Bruce Springsteen fans have been waiting six years for is finally here. Springsteen and the E Street Band launch their new tour Wednesday, February 1, in Tampa, Florida.

The trek hits such cities as Atlanta, Philadelphia, Boston, Houston and Seattle, with four shows in the New York area, before wrapping April 14 in Newark, New Jersey.

This is Bruce and the E Street Band’s first tour since 2016, when they hit the road in support of The Ties That Bind: The River Collection, which celebrated the 35th anniversary of The Boss’ 1980 double album, The River.

Since then, Bruce has starred in his one-man Broadway show, Springsteen on Broadway, and also released two solo albums, 2019’s Western Stars and 2022’s Only The Strong Survive. He also released Letters To You with the E Street Band in 2020.

This new tour hasn’t been without controversy, though. When tickets went on sale many fans were unhappy about either not being able to get tickets or the high prices that were being charged thanks to Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing option. In response, Bruce said in an interview with Rolling Stone that while he usually charged under market value for his concerts, this time he decided to do what his “peers” were doing. He argued that “most of our tickets are totally affordable.”

And if fans can’t actually make it to a show, they can still enjoy the music. The Boss is releasing official multiple-track audio recordings from every stop on the tour right after each show. They will all be professionally mixed by Chiller Sound’s Jon Altschiller.

