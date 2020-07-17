BottleRock Napa Valley festival officially canceled for 2020

Courtesy of BottleRock Napa Valley

Put the cork back in for the 2020 BottleRock Napa Valley festival.

This year’s edition of the annual music and wine extravaganza held in Napa, California, has officially been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event originally was scheduled to take place over Memorial Day Weekend before getting postponed to October. It’s now been scrapped entirely for 2020, and will return May 28-30, 2021.

Originally announced 2020 headliners Stevie Nicks, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Dave Matthews Band are all confirmed for BottleRock Napa Valley. The full lineup will be announced at a later date. Other artists on the 2020 bill included Blondie, The Village People and ex-Talking Heads member Jerry Harrison.

Ticket-holders can roll over their 2020 passes to 2021, or request a refund. For all ticket info, visit BottleRockNapaValley.com.

By Josh Johnson

