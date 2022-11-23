Bowie, Elvis, Beatles, Jackson, Make Forbes List

Forbes has posted their list of the highest-paid dead celebrities of 2022.

David Bowie, who died of cancer in 2016, made 250 million this year.

Elvis, who had his first-ever cinematic biopic released this year, made 110 million.

Other musicians who made the list were Michael Jackson, who took in 75 million.

John Lennon made 16 million and just behind him with 12 million, was George Harrison.

What deceased musician do you still spend money on?