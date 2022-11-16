Box set of lost recordings of Todd Rundgren’s Nazz coming next month

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Some long-lost Todd Rundgren recordings are finally set to see the light of day in a new box set. Lost Masters and Demos, being released December 2 by Purple Pyramid Records, features music from Rundgren’s ‘60s power-pop/psych project Nazz.

The set features music from the original master acetates of Nazz’s sophomore album, Nazz Nazz, which Rundgren originally conceived as a 26-song double LP. These early recordings never made it on the album, and most of the songs wound up on the band’s third release, III.

Lost Masters & Demos will be released in both a three-CD and four-LP set and will include alternate mixes of Nazz’s debut single, “Open My Eyes,” along with Rundgren’s future hit “Hello, It’s Me.” The first single from the set, “Forget All About Now,” is out now on all digital platforms.

The set also contains a full-color booklet of liner notes written by music historian Michael Armes, along with lots of rare photos.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.