Boy George among artists added to star-studded lineup of 'A Bowie Celebration: Just for One Day!' livestream

Courtesy of Rolling Live Studios

Culture Club singer Boy George is among several artists who’ve just been added to the lineup of a recently announced livestream event marking what would’ve been David Bowie‘s 74th birthday.

As previously reported, the online concert, dubbed A Bowie Celebration: Just for One Day!, will air January 8, 2021, which also is two days before the fifth anniversary of the rock legend’s passing.

Also joining the bill are actor Ricky Gervais, Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, Jane’s Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro and bassist Chris Chaney, Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor, ex-Take That singer Gary Barlow and Taylor Momsen of alt-rock act The Pretty Reckless.

Hawkins, Navarro, Chaney and Corey Taylor will team up to perform as a band called Ground Control during the show.

Previously announced artists on the bill, which was curated by longtime Bowie pianist Mike Garson, include Duran Duran, Peter Frampton, Def Leppard‘s Joe Elliott, ex-Yes keyboardist Rick Wakeman, Mott the Hoople‘s Ian Hunter, Adam Lambert, Macy Gray, The Smashing Pumpkins‘ Billy Corgan, Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Farrell, Nine Inch Nails‘ Trent Reznor, Bush‘s Gavin Rossdale, The Cult‘s Ian Astbury, Living Colour‘s Corey Glover and actors Gary Oldman and Michael C. Hall, among others.

Additionally, viral music prodigy — and Dave Grohl drum-battle victor Nandi Bushell — will make a special appearance during the stream.

The concert’s house band will feature various musicians who toured and collaborated with Bowie throughout his career, including frequent producer Tony Visconti and members of the group with whom David recorded his final album, Blackstar.

Tickets and ticket bundles are available at RollingLiveStudios.com/Bowie. Two dollars from each ticket sold will be donated to Save the Children, a charity that Bowie supported.

By Matt Friedlander and Josh Johnson

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.