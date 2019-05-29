Boy George biopic is in the works

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Get ready for another biopic about another iconic singer.

Following the Freddie Mercury flick Bohemian Rhapsody and the Elton John musical, Rocketman, Deadline reports there’s a Boy George movie in the works.

The untitled film will follow Boy George’s humble beginnings from an Irish working class family through his rise to fame in the ‘80s with Culture Club.

Boy George is on board to executive produce, while Sacha Gervasi will write and direct.

In a statement obtained by Deadline, Gervasi, who previously directed the rock documentary Anvil: The Story of Anvil, calls Boy George “a trailblazer and a true original.”

“As you can imagine, George’s life story is wickedly entertaining, yet also poignant and inspiring,” Gervasi adds. “I’m both honored and excited to be the one to guide it onto the big screen.”

