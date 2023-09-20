Boy George dropping new autobiography, ‘Karma’, on November 9

Blink Publishing/Bonnier Books Ltd

Boy George is ready to tell more of his story. The Culture Club singer announced on Instagram that his new autobiography, Karma, which he jokes “rhymes with drama,” will be released November 9.

“It’s really been fun to kind of address some of the things I’ve been through since the last book,” he said in a new video, referring to 1995’s Take it Like A Man. “I discovered who I really am as a person. You know I really like being me.”

“I’m over that kind of existential crisis of being famous. I enjoy it now. I embrace it in a way that I wasn’t able to as a young person,” he notes, adding, “I’m able to say I love being Boy George. It’s fabulous.”

Both the hardcover version of Karma and the audiobook, read by Boy George, are available for preorder now. There is also a signed hardcover edition that can be ordered through the British book chain Waterstones.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.